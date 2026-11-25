Drone delivery company Zipline is seeking Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval to expand its operations into the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, with a proposed capacity of up to 130,000 package deliveries per day.

The FAA recently released a draft environmental assessment outlining the company’s plans for commercial operations in both areas. The proposal calls for up to 65,000 deliveries per day in each metro area, supported by as many as 65 charging stations, or Chargers, and 1,300 package pickup locations, known as Dropboxes, in each area.

The proposed operations would use Zipline’s Platform 2 aircraft, an electrically powered, highly automated vertical takeoff and landing aircraft capable of hovering and forward flight. The aircraft weighs approximately 63 pounds with its maximum eight-pound payload.

Flights would generally operate at about 330 feet above ground level and a cruise speed of approximately 70 mph. The aircraft would fly from a Charger to a Dropbox to collect a package, then continue to a delivery location before returning to a Charger. Each delivery could involve three separate flight segments, resulting in a potential 390,000 aircraft transits per day across both metropolitan areas.

Zipline is proposing operations seven days a week, including holidays, with service available around the clock. The FAA assessment estimates that approximately 95% of flights would take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., with the remaining 5% occurring overnight.

The draft assessment also examines potential noise, wildlife and other environmental effects. The FAA said its analysis found noise levels would remain below established significance thresholds, provided charging and pickup locations meet specified setback distances from noise-sensitive areas.

The FAA opened a 30-day public comment period on Nov. 6, with comments due on Dec. 7. The agency will consider public feedback before completing its environmental review and deciding whether to approve the requested operational changes.