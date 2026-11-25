The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed a 10% tariff on finished aircraft imported from Brazil, potentially affecting business and commercial aircraft manufacturer Embraer. The proposal would revise trade measures introduced in July under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which imposed tariffs of 25% on certain Brazilian goods but exempted aircraft.

Aircraft Exemptions

Under the proposed changes, the additional duty would extend to airplanes, helicopters, gliders and balloons imported from Brazil. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), finished aircraft account for Brazil’s fourth-largest export to the United States. The agency cited a lack of progress in negotiations over Brazilian trade practices as its reason for revisiting the exemptions.

“Today’s proposed modification would provide greater leverage to obtain the elimination of Brazil’s unreasonable acts, policies, and practices,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a Wednesday statement.

Impact on Embraer

Embraer told Reuters Wednesday that it was reviewing the proposal and remained in favor of tariff-free international aircraft trade. The Brazilian manufacturer, whose business jet portfolio includes the Phenom and Praetor families, maintains manufacturing operations in both Brazil and the United States. According to Embraer, American customers account for 70% of its executive jet sales.

The USTR will begin accepting public comments Friday ahead of a Jan. 14 hearing in Washington, D.C. Requests to testify at the hearing are due Dec. 7, and written comments must be submitted by Dec. 30. No implementation date has been announced for the proposed aircraft tariffs.