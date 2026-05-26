Signature Breaks Ground On New Roanoke Hangar

Signature Aviation has broken ground on a new hangar and office project at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA), adding business aviation storage capacity at the Virginia airport. The project includes a 22,000-square-foot hangar, 3,000-square-foot office facility and a 14-bay parking lot. According to Signature, the hangar will include a 28-foot-high door and is expected to accommodate a range of current business aircraft. Roanoke-based Lionberger Construction will lead the build, with completion expected in 2027.

“General aviation plays a key role in the economic health of our region, spurring growth through global air connectivity for the Roanoke Valley and far beyond,” Roanoke Regional Airport Commission President and CEO Mike Stewart said. “We’re thrilled with Signature’s commitment to building new facilities that will support the growing demand for first-class corporate aviation hangar space and services at ROA.”

The company said the project represents an investment of more than $10 million and follows its 2024 bid to continue operations at ROA. Signature’s history at the airport dates back to Piedmont Aviation in 1957. In addition to the hangar project, Signature said it is rebuilding its fuel storage facility and, in December 2025, installed a self-serve avgas pump for piston aircraft operators.