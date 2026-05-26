Aviation News

Signature Breaks Ground On New Roanoke Hangar

The project will add 22,000 square feet of aircraft storage at ROA.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Signature Breaks Ground On New Roanoke Hangar
[Credit: Digital Storm | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Signature Aviation has broken ground on a new 22,000 sq ft hangar and 3,000 sq ft office facility at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA).
  • This project represents an investment of over $10 million, aiming to increase business aviation storage capacity at ROA with completion expected in 2027.
  • The expansion will support the growing demand for corporate aviation services and contribute to the region's economic health, alongside other Signature investments like a new self-serve avgas pump.
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Signature Aviation has broken ground on a new hangar and office project at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport (ROA), adding business aviation storage capacity at the Virginia airport. The project includes a 22,000-square-foot hangar, 3,000-square-foot office facility and a 14-bay parking lot. According to Signature, the hangar will include a 28-foot-high door and is expected to accommodate a range of current business aircraft. Roanoke-based Lionberger Construction will lead the build, with completion expected in 2027.

“General aviation plays a key role in the economic health of our region, spurring growth through global air connectivity for the Roanoke Valley and far beyond,” Roanoke Regional Airport Commission President and CEO Mike Stewart said. “We’re thrilled with Signature’s commitment to building new facilities that will support the growing demand for first-class corporate aviation hangar space and services at ROA.”

The company said the project represents an investment of more than $10 million and follows its 2024 bid to continue operations at ROA. Signature’s history at the airport dates back to Piedmont Aviation in 1957. In addition to the hangar project, Signature said it is rebuilding its fuel storage facility and, in December 2025, installed a self-serve avgas pump for piston aircraft operators.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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