American Airlines said Tuesday that it will operate a charter flight to Hawaii next week carrying more than 85 World War II veterans, Rosie the Riveters and their guests to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Among those making the trip are military aviators, Medal of Honor recipients and two veterans who were living in Hawaii as teenagers at the time of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. The veterans and Rosie the Riveters range in age from 97 to 105.

Commemorative Flight

“It is a profound privilege to stand alongside these veterans and Rosies as we commemorate the 85th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor,” American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said in a statement.

The flight will depart from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport following a ceremony at the airline’s headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. During their week in Hawaii, participants will visit the USS Arizona Memorial and attend a Dec. 5 gala at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum’s historic Hangar 79.

Previous Charter Flights

American has operated several similar flights for World War II veterans in recent years. In 2024, the airline flew nearly 70 veterans to France for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Last year, American concluded its decade-long Soaring Valor program, which transported more than 1,500 World War II veterans to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans aboard more than 30 charter flights.