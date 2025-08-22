America’s Last WWII Ace Pilot Dies At 103

Donald McPherson, believed to be America’s last surviving “ace” pilot from World War II, passed away on August 14 at the age of 103.

McPherson served aboard the USS Essex as a Navy fighter pilot where he flew missions against Japanese forces during the later years of the war. McPherson enlisted in the Navy in 1942 when he was 18 years old. After completing the 18-month training program, he began flying in a F6F Hellcat as part of fighter squadron VF–83.

Born in Adams, Nebraska, McPherson returned to the Cornhusker state after the war where he worked as a rural letter carrier and farmer for over 20 years.

According to the American Fighter Aces Association and the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum, McPherson was listed by both organizations as the last living U.S. ace from the war. A pilot must shoot down five or more planes to be considered an ace.

In 2015, McPherson received a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest expression that can be bestowed upon an individual by the legislative body for distinguished achievements. McPherson also received three Distinguished Flying Crosses and four Air Medals during his time in the service.

In an operation recounted by ABC News, McPherson explained how, during this particular mission, he shot down two Japanese planes flying low to the water. After taking down both fighters McPherson had to do a lot of “violent maneuvering” to avoid being shot down himself. When he got back to the aircraft carrier a fellow sailor pointed out a bullet hole about a foot behind his pilot seat.

Times like those reinforced McPherson’s faith. Telling his daughter about the experience he said, “Maybe God is not done with me.”