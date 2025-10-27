AOPA, King, Aviation Seminars Respond to AceCFI Collapse

Following the sudden disappearance of online Flight Instructor Refresher Course (FIRC) provider AceCFI earlier this month, other approved course providers have announced they will provide assistance for affected instructors. AOPA confirmed Friday it is offering its eFIRC course free of charge to AOPA members who were enrolled with AceCFI at the time of the shutdown, while King Schools and Aviation Seminars introduced discounted rates for all displaced students. Each of these programs aim to help instructors meet recertification deadlines after AceCFI’s FAA authorization expired on Sept. 30.

AOPA FIRC Program Manager Mary Kuehn told AVweb the organization began hearing from impacted members soon after the site went offline.

“For many, this happened right in the middle of their renewal, which is tough—and depending on how close you are to your expiration date, incredibly stressful,” Kuehn said. “AOPA already serves our members in a wide variety of ways, so offering the eFIRC at no cost to those affected was an easy decision.”

AOPA said the offer is available to any affected member who can provide proof of prior enrollment with AceCFI. The organization said its members can call or email AOPA Member Services for next steps.

King Schools announced a separate relief program Monday for CFIs with AceCFI FIRC lifetime access whose Flight Instructor Certificate will expire before Feb. 1. Under the program, those CFIs will gain access to King’s FRIC and only need to pay a $29 certificate renewal fee. King notes that the $29 fee is the same fee AceCFI charged.

“We feel for the folks who were depending upon and have already paid AceCFI for their FIRC services,” said company co-founder Martha King. “FIRCs can be stressful, and any unexpected change can add to the pressure.”

Aviation Seminars said on Tuesday that it is offering its FIRC for a reduced enrollment fee as well. The company said its courses, offered online, live via Zoom, or in-person, are being offered for a $25 enrollment fee with promo code ACE25 for former AceCFI clients impacted by the closure.

“We know how important it is for instructors to maintain their certification without interruption,” said David Butler, Manager of Aviation Seminars. “We’re happy to help AceCFI’s instructors stay current and continue their teaching careers smoothly and affordably.”