AOPA Sweepstakes Plane Sidelined In Runway Excursion

AOPA’s Sweepstakes plane will not be appearing at AirVenture this week and untied shoelaces are being blamed. Jordan Miller News is reporting that the refurbished Aviat Husky that AOPA is giving away for its annual contest promotion went off the runway at Carroll County Airport in Carrollton, Ohio on Friday. The plane landed there on its way from Maryland in preparation for the show but fire department officials told the news publication that the pilot told them his shoelaces became tangled in the rudder pedals and went off the runway onto the grass. There were no injuries but the plane’s gear and left wing were damaged. It was also leaking fuel.

AOPA confirmed the mishap in a statement to AVweb and says the plane will be brought back to showroom condition. “The next AOPA Sweepstakes aircraft, an Aviat Husky A-1C-200, was involved in a ground incident while en route to EAA AirVenture, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Nobody was injured,” AOPA said. “The Husky will undergo necessary maintenance so we can have it back in the air soon. Unfortunately, the aircraft won’t be on display at the AOPA Pavilion this week. We will provide regular updates on its return to service.”