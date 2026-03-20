Aviation News

NBAA Study Examines Aviation Workforce Gaps, Safety Impact

New report highlights pilot demand in business aviation and operator responses.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NBAA Study Examines Aviation Workforce Gaps, Safety Impact
[Credit: frank_peters | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The NBAA Safety Committee's findings highlight ongoing concerns about workforce shortages in business aviation, with pilot roles most impacted (53% of respondents), followed by maintenance and safety management.
  • Despite shortages, 62% of respondents reported no increase in safety incidents or near-misses; however, the NBAA emphasizes continued vigilance due to the complex operating environment.
  • Operators have mixed expectations for future safety impacts from workforce shortages, but are implementing mitigation strategies such as updated safety protocols, expanded training, and mentorship programs.
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The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Safety Committee on Wednesday released new findings exploring how aviation workforce shortages are affecting safety across business aviation operations. Its report is based on ongoing work by an NBAA working group studying the issue and incorporates industry feedback gathered during recent safety discussions. The NBAA said its findings point to continued concern among operators as staffing challenges persist across multiple roles.

53% of respondents said pilot roles are still most impacted by shortages in the business aviation workforce, which the report suggests could be the result of competition with airline demand. Maintenance and safety management followed, though at lower levels. When asked about operational impacts over the past year, 62% of respondents reported no increase in safety incidents or near-misses, while 30% said they were unsure and 8% reported an increase.

The report said that stable incident data does not eliminate the need for continued attention. The NBAA Safety Committee noted that “high reliability theory” emphasizes vigilance in complex environments, particularly when operational conditions appear consistent.

Looking ahead, respondents expressed mixed expectations about how business aviation workforce shortages may affect safety, with 41% saying conditions could worsen, while 53% said they do not anticipate a change.

Industry projections continue to show sustained demand for aviation personnel. The 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast from CAE estimates that approximately 1.465 million new aviation professionals will be needed globally over the next decade, including about 300,000 pilots and 416,000 maintenance technicians .

Operators reported a range of mitigation strategies, including updated safety protocols, expanded training efforts and mentorship programs, with new safety procedures cited most frequently.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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