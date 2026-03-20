NBAA Study Examines Aviation Workforce Gaps, Safety Impact

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Safety Committee on Wednesday released new findings exploring how aviation workforce shortages are affecting safety across business aviation operations. Its report is based on ongoing work by an NBAA working group studying the issue and incorporates industry feedback gathered during recent safety discussions. The NBAA said its findings point to continued concern among operators as staffing challenges persist across multiple roles.

53% of respondents said pilot roles are still most impacted by shortages in the business aviation workforce, which the report suggests could be the result of competition with airline demand. Maintenance and safety management followed, though at lower levels. When asked about operational impacts over the past year, 62% of respondents reported no increase in safety incidents or near-misses, while 30% said they were unsure and 8% reported an increase.

The report said that stable incident data does not eliminate the need for continued attention. The NBAA Safety Committee noted that “high reliability theory” emphasizes vigilance in complex environments, particularly when operational conditions appear consistent.

Looking ahead, respondents expressed mixed expectations about how business aviation workforce shortages may affect safety, with 41% saying conditions could worsen, while 53% said they do not anticipate a change.

Industry projections continue to show sustained demand for aviation personnel. The 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast from CAE estimates that approximately 1.465 million new aviation professionals will be needed globally over the next decade, including about 300,000 pilots and 416,000 maintenance technicians .

Operators reported a range of mitigation strategies, including updated safety protocols, expanded training efforts and mentorship programs, with new safety procedures cited most frequently.