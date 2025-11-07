Archer buys LA-area airport

Archer Aviation announced Thursday that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire control of Hawthorne Municipal Airport near Los Angeles, California, for $126 million in cash. The 80-acre airport, also known as Jack Northrop Field, is an FAA-designated general aviation reliever airport owned by the City of Hawthorne. Located within three miles of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the airport offers private VIP facilities and quick access to major freeways.

The company said the site will become the operational hub for its planned Los Angeles air taxi network, set to debut before the 2028 Olympic Games.

“The era of advanced aviation has arrived—not as a distant vision, but as a tangible reality,” said Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein. “At Archer, we are not waiting for the future; we are building it.”

Archer Air Taxi Hub and AI Testbed

Archer said it will use Hawthorne as its flagship base for LA air taxi operations, linking LAX to major city destinations and supporting passenger flights during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The company said in its Q3 shareholder letter that it intends to redevelop around 200,000 square feet of hangar space for aircraft testing, charging, and maintenance.

The airport’s current management team, which has operated under a public-private partnership since 2005, will remain in place. Archer said it also intends to acquire a 75% stake in the airport’s fixed-base operator, Jet Center Los Angeles in order to establish an integrated platform for fueling, aircraft handling, and air taxi services.

Expanding Operations

Hawthorne is a towered airport with facilities that include a 4,884-foot lighted runway capable of handling aircraft up to 60,000 pounds. The airport will also serve as a testbed for Archer’s AI-powered aviation systems, including air traffic and ground operations management tools developed in partnership with airline and technology firms.

United Airlines Chief Financial Officer Michael Leskinen said in a statement that Archer’s progress reinforces the airline’s investment strategy.

“Archer’s trajectory validates our conviction that eVTOLs are part of the next generation of air traffic technology that will fundamentally reshape aviation,” Leskinen said.

The company said the Hawthorne Airport acquisition remains subject to closing conditions and approval from the City of Hawthorne.