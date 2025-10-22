Archer Named Air Taxi Partner for L.A. World Cup and Super Bowl

Archer Aviation was named the exclusive “Air Taxi Partner” for the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC), the organization announced Wednesday. The designation makes the company an Official Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter and an Official Partner for the Super Bowl LXI Host Committee.

Although the collaboration does not appear to mean the company expects to have aircraft flying in support of those events, it does appear to be part of its preparation for Archer’s planned air taxi services it intends to offer during the 2028 Olympic Games.

Under the partnership, Archer plans to coordinate with local officials, business leaders and residents as it introduces its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Midnight. This comes as Archer has been actively securing international partnerships, including in South Korea and in Japan. The company has also been looking to join domestic regional partnership programs focused on regulatory and structural development for eVTOL operations.

“Los Angeles is about to host some of the most iconic events in the world, and we’re honored to join LASEC in support of the mission to ensure those events leave a lasting legacy that benefits the community for decades to come,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO.

LASEC President and CEO Kathryn Schloessman said the partnership is intended to highlight advances in urban air mobility during upcoming major events.

“With so many iconic events on the horizon, we’re proud to partner with Archer to highlight the future of urban air mobility and the unique experience it can provide for visitors to Los Angeles,” Schloessman said.

Archer executives will also participate in LASEC leadership groups to assist in planning efforts for the World Cup and Super Bowl.