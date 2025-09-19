Army Aviation Cuts: Service to Shift 6,500 Jobs as Drones Expand

The U.S. Army will eliminate nearly 6,500 active-duty aviation jobs in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 as part of a broad restructuring effort centered on unmanned aircraft, Task & Purpose reported Friday. The cuts will affect pilots, flight crews and maintenance personnel across the aviation branch, which currently numbers about 30,000 soldiers.

Army officials said “talent panels” beginning in October will review officers and warrant officers in the Apache and Black Hawk communities to determine whether they remain in aviation roles or transfer to other branches.

The decision follows a series of moves over the summer to divest older UH-60 and AH-64 helicopters and to inactivate reserve helicopter units, according to The War Horse. During the summer, the branch also introduced a pilot training overhaul. Analysts point to lessons from the war in Ukraine, where widespread use of surface-to-air missiles raised doubts about the survivability of manned rotorcraft.

“Pretty much anything that flies on that battlefield dies,” Jeremiah Gertler, a senior analyst with the Teal Group, told The War Horse.

Officials said drones and artificial intelligence will increasingly take on reconnaissance and strike missions, though platforms like the manned MV-75 tiltrotor, with optional autonomous features, remain in development for future transport roles.

Maj. Montrell Russell, an Army spokesperson, told Task & Purpose the service is “rapidly transforming to meet the changing character of war and leverage these technological advancements.”

Army officials emphasized that while drones will assume “dirty, dull, dangerous” tasks, manned helicopters will continue to operate in transport and support roles for decades, even as the service shifts its overall structure to accommodate new technologies.