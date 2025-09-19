Aviation News Military Aviation

Army Aviation Cuts: Service to Shift 6,500 Jobs as Drones Expand

Army aviation cuts include pilots, crews, and mechanics as talent panels decide future roles.

Matt Ryan
Army aviation cuts
[Credit: U.S. Army]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Army will cut almost 6,500 active-duty aviation jobs by 2027.
  • This restructuring prioritizes unmanned aircraft and AI, reflecting lessons from the Ukraine war.
  • The cuts affect pilots, crews, and maintenance personnel across Apache and Black Hawk units.
  • While drones will take on many roles, manned helicopters will remain for transport and support.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Army will eliminate nearly 6,500 active-duty aviation jobs in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 as part of a broad restructuring effort centered on unmanned aircraft, Task & Purpose reported Friday. The cuts will affect pilots, flight crews and maintenance personnel across the aviation branch, which currently numbers about 30,000 soldiers. 

Army officials said “talent panels” beginning in October will review officers and warrant officers in the Apache and Black Hawk communities to determine whether they remain in aviation roles or transfer to other branches.

The decision follows a series of moves over the summer to divest older UH-60 and AH-64 helicopters and to inactivate reserve helicopter units, according to The War Horse. During the summer, the branch also introduced a pilot training overhaul. Analysts point to lessons from the war in Ukraine, where widespread use of surface-to-air missiles raised doubts about the survivability of manned rotorcraft. 

“Pretty much anything that flies on that battlefield dies,” Jeremiah Gertler, a senior analyst with the Teal Group, told The War Horse

Officials said drones and artificial intelligence will increasingly take on reconnaissance and strike missions, though platforms like the manned MV-75 tiltrotor, with optional autonomous features, remain in development for future transport roles.

Maj. Montrell Russell, an Army spokesperson, told Task & Purpose the service is “rapidly transforming to meet the changing character of war and leverage these technological advancements.” 

Army officials emphasized that while drones will assume “dirty, dull, dangerous” tasks, manned helicopters will continue to operate in transport and support roles for decades, even as the service shifts its overall structure to accommodate new technologies.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE