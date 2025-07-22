Aspen Adds Electronics International Engine Data Capability

Aspen Avionics announced today it has teamed with Electronics International to incorporate integrated engine data into Aspen’s Evolution MAX multifunction displays. The new Engine Instruments package will be available beginning this December.

The engine monitoring solution is designed to integrate with Electronics International’s EDC-33P engine data converter and sensor suite. For Aspen customers, the cost for the upgrade will be less than $5,000, depending on engine type and existing probes, sensors, displays, etc. Mark Ferrari, v-p of sales and customer support at Aspen Avionics, said, “Aspen’s new engine monitoring system transforms raw engine data into actionable intelligence. With customizable alerts and historical data analysis, pilots can maximize engine efficiency, reduce unscheduled maintenance, and better manage operating costs.”