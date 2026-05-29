Tillamook Port Board Votes Against Hangar B Roof Repairs

The Port of Tillamook Bay board voted 4-1 last week against repairing storm damage to a roof section of Hangar B, a World War II-era structure in Tillamook, Oregon. As a result, the Tillamook Air Museum, which operated in the hangar, will remain closed for the immediate future. The decision follows several months of review after a December storm damaged part of the building’s roof.

“Everyone loves Hangar B and recognizes its historical significance,” Commissioner Bill Baertlein said. “But even if the building were rebuilt, the long-term financial outlook remains unsustainable. Estimated annual maintenance costs alone are three times greater than the revenue the building had been generating.”

The port said FEMA assistance may become available for the roof work, but any funding would require a 25% local match, estimated at $1.3 million for the damaged roof section alone. According to the port, that amount would not address the full building, and additional repairs could take months or years.

The port said it plans to remove the hanging portion of the damaged roof structure and will continue looking for assistance with asbestos abatement and future site stabilization. It is not yet clear whether any path forward will be available for the museum to reopen.