Angel Flight West Fundraiser Tops $1 Million

Angel Flight West said this week that its 12th annual Endeavor Awards raised more than $1 million in pledges and commitments for free, non-emergency medical transportation. According to the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, the funds will support flight and ground transportation coordination for patients who need care far from home across the western U.S.

“In today’s economic climate, this level of generosity is truly remarkable,” AFW Executive Director Mary Hunter said. “It reflects both the growing need for our services and the deep belief within our community that access to healthcare transportation changes lives.”

AFW arranges transportation through volunteer pilots, drivers, commercial airline partners and donors. The organization said proceeds from the event will help it continue serving children and adults traveling for medical care.

The event also named several honorees, including Will Cutter and Cutter Aviation, Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, AFW volunteer pilot Chris Bennett and Challenge Air for Kids & Friends volunteer pilot Jerry Hill.