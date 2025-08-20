ATSB Issues Safety Advisories for Cessna 206

The Australian Transportation Safety Bureau (ATSB) has issued two safety advisories for Cessna 206 owners and operators.

The advisories relate to the clam-shell style, double cargo door on the rear right side of the aircraft. When the aircraft’s flaps are extended 10 degrees or more, the overlapping cargo door is unable to open, requiring a two-step process for opening the doors and allowing passengers to exit the aircraft. The issue potentially increases the time it takes to escape the aircraft in the event of an emergency, the agency stated.

ATSB suggests that extensive pre-flight safety briefings and demonstrations on how to operate the doors take place. The agency also recommends that operators install an improved exit modification to the door, allowing it to open properly, or remove the middle row seat altogether.

These agency advisories come after a number of investigations into related incidents, including a September 2024 incident in the town of Moora. After the aircraft crash landed with five passengers on board, the pilot was unable to raise the flaps, leaving a child and an elderly person to climb over the rows of seats and exit through the forward left cabin door.

No injuries occurred, but the ATSB insists that in situations that become more extreme, modifications to the Cessna 206 are needed.

“Fortunately, in this case no injuries occurred, but this scenario has resulted in fatal injuries in the past due to the increased time taken to evacuate the aircraft, which impacts post-impact survivability, particularly if there is a fire or a water ditching,” said ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell.

ATSB’s recommendation relies heavily on a previous 2018 initiative from Canadian aviation regulator, Transport Canada, that now requires Cessna 206 owners to take measures to remove the middle seat or have an STC‑approved modification installed on the door.