Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Audit Ties Noncompliant Airport Structures To Jeju Air Crash

South Korea orders corrective measures and disciplinary action following Jeju Air crash investigations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Audit Ties Noncompliant Airport Structures To Jeju Air Crash
[Credit: DLeng | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A South Korean audit revealed that the transport ministry approved non-frangible localizer antenna structures at Muan International Airport, where a December 2024 Jeju Air crash killed 179 people after striking a concrete embankment supporting the antenna.
  • The audit identified 14 similarly noncompliant installations at eight airports across the country, which had been approved and incorrectly certified over a period exceeding 20 years.
  • A government simulation suggested the crash might not have been fatal if the aircraft had not struck the concrete structure.
  • South Korean officials have ordered disciplinary actions against those responsible and committed to implementing safety improvements, including replacing non-frangible structures and enhancing bird-strike prevention measures.
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A newly released South Korean audit said the country’s transport ministry approved noncompliant localizer antenna structures at Muan International Airport where a Jeju Air crash in December 2024 killed 179 people. It also identified several additional airports in the country where similarly noncompliant structures had been approved over the course of more than 20 years.

According to Reuters, the Board of Audit and Inspection determined the ministry approved 14 localizer installations at eight airports that did not meet international frangibility standards, which require such structures to break apart if struck by an aircraft. The audit also found that operating permits and inspections over a period of up to 22 years incorrectly certified that the installations met the required standards.

The crash involved a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 that struck birds before belly-landing and overrunning the runway at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The aircraft then struck a concrete embankment supporting a localizer antenna installation, killing nearly everyone on board. Only two flight attendants seated at the rear of the aircraft survived. Reuters reported a separate government-commissioned simulation cited by an opposition lawmaker that suggested the Jeju Air accident might not have been fatal if the aircraft had not struck the concrete structure.

South Korean officials have also announced disciplinary and safety actions following the audit and additional investigations into the accident. President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered disciplinary measures against officials responsible for delays in recovering remains and personal items from the crash site more than a year after the accident.

The transport ministry said it “humbly accepted” the audit’s findings. It further stated that it plans to implement improvements to localizer installations and strengthen bird-strike prevention measures, while Korea Airports Corp said it is working to incorporate the recommended safety changes.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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