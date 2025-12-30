Families Still Seek Answers in Jeju Air Crash

Families of those killed in Jeju Air Flight 2216’s crash gathered Monday at Muan International Airport to mark the first anniversary of the disaster and to call for accountability. The Boeing 737-800 crash on Dec. 29, 2024, killed 179 people after the aircraft landed without its wheels deployed and struck a concrete embankment. Relatives lit candles and placed flowers near the impact site, where the names of the victims were displayed.

Representing the families, Kim Yu-jin said they would keep pressing for answers until responsibility is clear, Reuters reported. Earlier, President Lee Jae Myung apologized in a statement and said the tragedy exposed systemic shortcomings.

“What’s needed now is not perfunctory promises or empty words but rather real change and action,” Lee said.

The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board missed its one-year deadline to issue a final report. Preliminary findings showed both engines sustained bird strikes, and investigators later confirmed that the left engine was shut down before the landing. Few additional details have been released, prompting concerns over the investigation’s independence and scope.

Parliament is reviewing a plan to overhaul the board as victims’ families continue looking for closure.