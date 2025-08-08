Aura Aero Secures First U.S. Order for Integral R

Aura Aero has announced its first U.S. order for its Integral R, placed by airshow pilot Michael Goulian, who is also serving as the aircraft’s official U.S. ambassador. The France-based company, started by three former Airbus engineers, hopes this purchase marks the beginning of its expansion into the North American market.

Goulian’s purchase of the Integral R was first announced at EAA AirVenture in July.

The Integral R is a two-seat trainer designed for upset prevention and recovery training (UPRT) and aerobatics. It features a modern design with side-by-side seating, Garmin Avionics, and a digital platform called EPONA that analyzes flight data for pilot and aircraft debriefings. Goulian, a former aerobatic champion and Red Bull Air Race competitor, plans to incorporate the Integral R into his flight school, Mike Goulian Aviation, where he offers advanced tailwheel and aerobatics instruction.

“I am extremely proud to be the first U.S. customer. We’re very excited to take delivery of our plane and put it to work in our flight school.” Goulian said. “Exposing our customers to the joy of aerobatics while improving their piloting skills is something we are passionate about. The new design with side-by-side seating is ideal for the mission.”

Aura Aero, which recently received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the Integral R, is currently pursuing FAA certification. The company also plans to certify two other versions of the aircraft by 2027: the Integral S, a nosewheel version, and the Integral E, an all-electric model.