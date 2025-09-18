Aviation News

Australia ADS-B Plan Comes as U.S. Weighs Part 108 Right-of-Way

Australian government explores universal ADS-B mandate and global alignment on electronic conspicuity.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Australia plans to mandate ADS-B Out for most aircraft by 2028, with phased implementation across airspace classes.
  • This mandate aims to improve safety, enhance air traffic efficiency, and support integration of advanced air mobility (AAM), as outlined in the 2024 Aviation White Paper.
  • A government rebate program incentivizes voluntary ADS-B installation until 2027.
  • Australia's initiative parallels U.S. efforts to integrate drones and AAM safely into shared airspace by requiring ADS-B or electronic conspicuity.
Australia is advancing toward universal fitment of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), with the federal government releasing a consultation paper that outlines mandatory requirements for most Australian aircraft beginning in 2028. The proposal would phase in ADS-B Out capability across airspace classes, with some operators permitted to use approved electronic conspicuity devices in lieu of full installations. 

The plan builds on commitments in the 2024 Aviation White Paper, which identified ADS-B as critical to collision avoidance, air traffic efficiency, and the integration of advanced air mobility.

Industry consultation is ongoing, but the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications described the potential mandate as “a major safety improvement,” according to an Australian government statement

The effort coincides with an ongoing government rebate program designed to incentivize voluntary equipage through 2027. Officials have noted that utilizing such equipment will increasingly be necessary for safe operations in increasingly complex skies as uncrewed systems and eVTOL aircraft emerge in the next decade.

Conversation Relevant to U.S. BVLOS Proposal

The conversation mirrors parts of certain developments in the United States, where the FAA’s draft Part 108 rules for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations would require drones to yield to manned aircraft only if those aircraft are electronically conspicuous through ADS-B Out or a low-cost portable device. Aircraft without such equipment would not automatically retain right-of-way. 

Both the U.S. and Australia are signaling that widespread adoption of ADS-B or electronic conspicuity will be central to safely integrating drones and advanced air mobility into shared airspace.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

