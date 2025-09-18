Australia ADS-B Plan Comes as U.S. Weighs Part 108 Right-of-Way

Australia is advancing toward universal fitment of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), with the federal government releasing a consultation paper that outlines mandatory requirements for most Australian aircraft beginning in 2028. The proposal would phase in ADS-B Out capability across airspace classes, with some operators permitted to use approved electronic conspicuity devices in lieu of full installations.

The plan builds on commitments in the 2024 Aviation White Paper, which identified ADS-B as critical to collision avoidance, air traffic efficiency, and the integration of advanced air mobility.

Industry consultation is ongoing, but the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications described the potential mandate as “a major safety improvement,” according to an Australian government statement.

The effort coincides with an ongoing government rebate program designed to incentivize voluntary equipage through 2027. Officials have noted that utilizing such equipment will increasingly be necessary for safe operations in increasingly complex skies as uncrewed systems and eVTOL aircraft emerge in the next decade.

Conversation Relevant to U.S. BVLOS Proposal

The conversation mirrors parts of certain developments in the United States, where the FAA’s draft Part 108 rules for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations would require drones to yield to manned aircraft only if those aircraft are electronically conspicuous through ADS-B Out or a low-cost portable device. Aircraft without such equipment would not automatically retain right-of-way.

Both the U.S. and Australia are signaling that widespread adoption of ADS-B or electronic conspicuity will be central to safely integrating drones and advanced air mobility into shared airspace.