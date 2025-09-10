Avelo Airlines First in U.S. to Order Embraer E195-E2

Avelo Airlines announced a firm order for 50 Embraer E195-E2s on Wednesday. The order includes options for an additional 50. Although Embraer has done deals with other airlines in North America for the aircraft, this marks the first with a U.S. operator for the company’s largest commercial jet.

The firm order, announced Sept. 10 in Washington, D.C., is valued at $4.4 billion at list prices, with deliveries set to begin in 2027. The aircraft will join Avelo’s Boeing 737NGs and are expected to cut costs while extending the airline’s network.

The E195-E2 features Embraer’s Enhanced Takeoff System, allowing operations from short-field and constrained airports. Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said the company looks forward to receiving its first deliveries.

“We are thrilled to partner with Embraer and bring this best-in-class small narrowbody airplane to the United States marketplace,” Levy said. “Our customers will love the E2’s comfortable 2×2 seating, in-seat power ports, large overhead bins, and quiet cabin.”

Embraer CEO Arjan Meijer said the agreement represents an important milestone for the manufacturer.

“The E195-E2 is a game-changer for airlines that want to grow profitably while elevating the guest experience,” Meijer said.