Colorado Aviation Hall of Fame Honors New 2025 Inductees

The Colorado Aviation Historical Society (CAHS) will host its 55th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 18, where it will recognize three individuals whose careers it believes have shaped aviation across the state and region. The 2025 inductees include flight instructor and professor William “Bill” Standerfer and United Airlines Captain Willie L. Daniels II. Aviation archaeologist Mark Milliken of Casper, Wyoming will also receive a Special Recognition Award from the society.

Standerfer currently teaches at Aims Community College in Windsor, Colorado and has more than five decades experience advancing aviation education and flight safety, the organization said. A longtime instructor with the Colorado Pilots Association’s Mountain Flying Course, he has also served as a Civil Air Patrol mission pilot and FAA Safety Representative. His collaboration with the Colorado Division of Aeronautics to install weather cameras in mountain passes and establish VFR waypoints has improved safety for pilots flying in the state’s rugged terrain.

“I just keep doing what I’ve been doing, and apparently somebody thought that was worthwhile,” Sanderfer told KUNC News.

Captian Daniels enjoyed a 42-year flying career with United Airlines, but also went on to co-found a non-profit organization called Shades of Blue. The organization is dedicated to mentoring young people from diverse backgrounds looking towards careers in aviation and aerospace.

Milliken is being honored for his research and preservation work with CAHS Aviation Archaeology. His work with the organization has focused on locating and documenting aircraft crash sites across Wyoming, as well as on organizing memorial dedications for fallen airmen.

“Their contributions embody the innovation, service, and passion for flight that define Colorado’s aviation legacy,” said Melissa Berg, CAHS vice president.