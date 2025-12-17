AOPA Asks Feds to Intervene in Dispute With Tribal Authorities

AOPA said Wednesday it is urging federal officials to assist in the recovery of a vintage airplane seized by the Red Lake Nation following an emergency landing on tribal land in northern Minnesota. In a letter sent December 17 to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance described the October 15 incident involving a 1946 Stinson 108 as a situation with broader implications for aviation safety.

Tribal impound basis

Smedsmo was en route to Bemidji Regional Airport when the engine failed at around 3,500 feet over Lower Red Lake. He managed to safely land on a road within the boundaries of the Red Lake Indian Reservation, but tribal authorities impounded the aircraft. The tribe cited its Resolution No. 59-78, a 1978 measure originally meant to fight back against a proposed military training route over the tribal territory. According to that measure, flight over Red Lake Nation lands is prohibited below 20,000 feet, although no such restriction is noted on federal aeronautical charts.

In a more recent public notice, the Tribal Council said the resolution remains active and called upon residents of the territory to report low-flying aircraft. The tribe later stated that Smedsmo’s landing occurred “without prior authorization or required coordination with Tribal authorities,” and therefore in its view raised “safety, liability, and resource-protection concerns.”

The tribe, which has its own territorial police and court system, has kept Smedsmo’s aircraft impounded since the landing.

AOPA response

In his letter, Pleasance questioned the legal foundation of the aircraft’s continued detention and wrote that the situation “raises serious concerns, as regulation of navigable airspace is a matter of exclusive federal authority.”

Federal aviation law grants the United States government sovereignty over domestic airspace and provides for a public right of transit. Current aeronautical charts depict a published T-route over the reservation, but do not indicate special use restrictions.

AOPA’s letter called on both the Department of Transportation and the Department of the Interior to work with tribal leadership to clarify procedures for emergency landings.

“The continued detention of the aircraft not only imposes substantial financial harm on the owner,” Pleasance wrote, “but also sets a troubling precedent that could discourage pilots from making necessary emergency landings.”

The Red Lake Tribal Council has indicated its willingness to engage in discussions with federal authorities and confirmed that the matter remains under investigation.