AOPA Asks Feds to Intervene in Dispute With Tribal Authorities

Pilot’s emergency landing leads to legal standoff over airspace jurisdiction on Red Lake Reservation.

Matt Ryan
AOPA Asks Feds to Intervene in Aircraft Dispute With Tribal Authorities
[Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • A vintage plane made an emergency landing on Red Lake Nation land in Minnesota and was subsequently seized by tribal authorities, who cited a 1978 resolution prohibiting low-altitude flight over their territory.
  • The AOPA is urging federal officials to intervene, asserting that the regulation of navigable airspace is an exclusive federal authority and that the aircraft's detention sets a dangerous precedent for aviation safety.
  • While the Red Lake Nation views the landing as unauthorized and a safety concern, they have expressed willingness to engage in discussions with federal authorities regarding the incident.
AOPA said Wednesday it is urging federal officials to assist in the recovery of a vintage airplane seized by the Red Lake Nation following an emergency landing on tribal land in northern Minnesota. In a letter sent December 17 to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance described the October 15 incident involving a 1946 Stinson 108 as a situation with broader implications for aviation safety.

Tribal impound basis

Smedsmo was en route to Bemidji Regional Airport when the engine failed at around 3,500 feet over Lower Red Lake. He managed to safely land on a road within the boundaries of the Red Lake Indian Reservation, but tribal authorities impounded the aircraft. The tribe cited its Resolution No. 59-78, a 1978 measure originally meant to fight back against a proposed military training route over the tribal territory. According to that measure, flight over Red Lake Nation lands is prohibited below 20,000 feet, although no such restriction is noted on federal aeronautical charts.

In a more recent public notice, the Tribal Council said the resolution remains active and called upon residents of the territory to report low-flying aircraft. The tribe later stated that Smedsmo’s landing occurred “without prior authorization or required coordination with Tribal authorities,” and therefore in its view raised “safety, liability, and resource-protection concerns.”

The tribe, which has its own territorial police and court system, has kept Smedsmo’s aircraft impounded since the landing.

AOPA response

In his letter, Pleasance questioned the legal foundation of the aircraft’s continued detention and wrote that the situation “raises serious concerns, as regulation of navigable airspace is a matter of exclusive federal authority.”

Federal aviation law grants the United States government sovereignty over domestic airspace and provides for a public right of transit. Current aeronautical charts depict a published T-route over the reservation, but do not indicate special use restrictions.

AOPA’s letter called on both the Department of Transportation and the Department of the Interior to work with tribal leadership to clarify procedures for emergency landings.

“The continued detention of the aircraft not only imposes substantial financial harm on the owner,” Pleasance wrote, “but also sets a troubling precedent that could discourage pilots from making necessary emergency landings.”

The Red Lake Tribal Council has indicated its willingness to engage in discussions with federal authorities and confirmed that the matter remains under investigation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

