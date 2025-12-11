Aviation Law Aviation News

Airstrip Limits in British Columbia Linked to Drafting Oversight

Revised zoning bylaw expected to correct issue in early 2026.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

[Credit: B Fosse | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) stated that a provision in its draft zoning bylaw, which appeared to restrict private airstrips and bush flying, was an "oversight."
  • PRRD officials clarified that the intent of the bylaw was not to prohibit these operations and they are preparing edits to address community concerns.
  • A revised version of the bylaw, including updated airstrip definitions and permitted uses, is expected to be released to the public in February 2026.
The Peace River Regional District (PRRD), located in northeastern British Columbia, says a provision in its draft zoning bylaw that appeared to restrict private airstrips and bush flying was the result of an oversight and will be corrected in the next version of the document. PRRD Communications Manager Annette Andrews told AVweb the district’s Development Services Department is aware of the issue and is preparing edits that will follow ongoing public engagement.

According to Andrews, the intent of the proposed Regional Zoning Bylaw was not to prohibit private airstrips, despite language in the current draft that narrowly defines airstrips and limits them—along with all takeoffs and landings—to specific zones. The clarification comes after community concerns raised in response to AVweb’s earlier report outlining potential effects on private strips and off-airport operations.

A revised version of the bylaw, including updated airstrip definitions and permitted uses in the British Columbian district, is expected to be released to the public in February 2026, Andrews said. She did not offer further comment.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

