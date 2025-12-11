Airstrip Limits in British Columbia Linked to Drafting Oversight

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD), located in northeastern British Columbia, says a provision in its draft zoning bylaw that appeared to restrict private airstrips and bush flying was the result of an oversight and will be corrected in the next version of the document. PRRD Communications Manager Annette Andrews told AVweb the district’s Development Services Department is aware of the issue and is preparing edits that will follow ongoing public engagement.

According to Andrews, the intent of the proposed Regional Zoning Bylaw was not to prohibit private airstrips, despite language in the current draft that narrowly defines airstrips and limits them—along with all takeoffs and landings—to specific zones. The clarification comes after community concerns raised in response to AVweb’s earlier report outlining potential effects on private strips and off-airport operations.

A revised version of the bylaw, including updated airstrip definitions and permitted uses in the British Columbian district, is expected to be released to the public in February 2026, Andrews said. She did not offer further comment.