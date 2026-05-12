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LOT-Boeing 737 MAX Trial Opens In Seattle

The airline is seeking damages tied to the aircraft’s worldwide grounding.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
LOT-Boeing 737 MAX Trial Opens In Seattle
[Credit: Artur Buibarov | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A jury trial has begun in Seattle for LOT Polish Airlines' lawsuit against Boeing, seeking damages over losses from the 2019 worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX.
  • LOT alleges Boeing made fraudulent and negligent misrepresentations and purposeful omissions regarding the 737 MAX's airworthiness, particularly concerning the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).
  • Boeing denies the claims, arguing that LOT continues to operate the aircraft, with the trial focusing on Boeing's statements and knowledge about the 737 MAX and MCAS design.
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A jury trial opened this week in U.S. District Court in Seattle in LOT Polish Airlines’ lawsuit against Boeing over losses tied to the 737 MAX 2019 worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX. According to court records, LOT filed the case in 2021, alleging fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and warranty claims after the MAX was grounded following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The case centers in part on Boeing’s statements about the 737 MAX before LOT committed to the aircraft and on the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which was implicated in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents. In a 2023 discovery order, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez wrote that LOT alleged Boeing made misrepresentations and purposeful omissions as to the 737 MAX’s airworthiness.

The court also found that certain document requests sought information related to Boeing’s knowledge about problems with the 737 MAX. These include records tied to the design, development, testing and certification of MCAS, materials from former Boeing 737 chief flight technical pilot Mark Forkner and Boeing board meetings where the 737 MAX was discussed.

“This case is about Boeing’s lies and deception and the devastating financial harm it caused,” LOT attorney Anthony Battista said, according to Reuters. Boeing has denied LOT’s claims and argued in opening statements that the airline continues to operate 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters reported.

The case is being heard before Martinez in Seattle, where Boeing is defending against the airline’s claims for damages related to the grounding.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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