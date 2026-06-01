Company News

Air Tractor Delivers 5,000th Aircraft

The milestone aircraft is an AT-502B bound for Brazil.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Air Tractor Marks Delivery Of 5,000th Aircraft
[Credit: Air Tractor]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Air Tractor recently delivered its 5,000th aircraft, an AT-502B, built at its manufacturing facility in Olney, Texas.
  • The milestone aircraft was purchased by Dorilino Prediger of Brazil for his aerial application operation in Sorriso, Mato Grosso.
  • Company President Jim Hirsch highlighted that this achievement reflects employee dedication, customer confidence, and global dealer support, marking growth from early radial-engine models to a line of eight turboprop aircraft.
  • An event was held at Air Tractor's Olney headquarters to commemorate the delivery, attended by public officials, civic leaders, and executives.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Air Tractor said last week that it has delivered its 5,000th aircraft, an AT-502B built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Olney, Texas. The aircraft, serial number 502B-3619, was purchased by Dorilino Prediger of Brazil through a dealer and will join three other Air Tractor aircraft at Prediger’s aerial application operation in Sorriso, Mato Grosso.

“This achievement reflects the people behind the aircraft — the employees who build them, the operators who depend on them, and the dealers who support customers worldwide,” Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch said. “What began with the radial-engine AT-300s and AT-301s has grown into a line of eight turboprop aircraft because customers have continued to place confidence in the airplanes and the company behind them.”

Air Tractor held a May 28 event at its Olney headquarters to commemorate the delivery, including remarks, a luncheon, facility tours and a group photo with the aircraft. Public officials, civic leaders, community representatives and executives from Pratt & Whitney Canada attended the event.

Air Tractor said the aircraft will be ferried from Texas to Brazil through stops including Cresson, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; St. George’s, Grenada; Manaus, Brazil; and Cuiabá, Brazil, before reaching Sorriso.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.