Air Tractor Delivers 5,000th Aircraft

Air Tractor said last week that it has delivered its 5,000th aircraft, an AT-502B built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Olney, Texas. The aircraft, serial number 502B-3619, was purchased by Dorilino Prediger of Brazil through a dealer and will join three other Air Tractor aircraft at Prediger’s aerial application operation in Sorriso, Mato Grosso.

“This achievement reflects the people behind the aircraft — the employees who build them, the operators who depend on them, and the dealers who support customers worldwide,” Air Tractor President Jim Hirsch said. “What began with the radial-engine AT-300s and AT-301s has grown into a line of eight turboprop aircraft because customers have continued to place confidence in the airplanes and the company behind them.”

Air Tractor held a May 28 event at its Olney headquarters to commemorate the delivery, including remarks, a luncheon, facility tours and a group photo with the aircraft. Public officials, civic leaders, community representatives and executives from Pratt & Whitney Canada attended the event.

Air Tractor said the aircraft will be ferried from Texas to Brazil through stops including Cresson, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; St. George’s, Grenada; Manaus, Brazil; and Cuiabá, Brazil, before reaching Sorriso.