Aviation News

Unmanned Quarterhorse MK 2.1 Hits Mach 1.21

Hermeus says Quarterhorse flight testing will continue toward higher-speed aircraft and payload demonstrations.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Unmanned Quarterhorse MK 2.1 Hits Mach 1.21
[Credit: Hermeus]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Hermeus successfully completed the first supersonic flight of its unmanned Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft, reaching Mach 1.21.
  • Following this milestone, Hermeus secured a $159 million contract modification from the Defense Innovation Unit, raising the total contract to $219 million.
  • The funding is designated for high-Mach flight and high-speed payload release demonstrations for the U.S. Air Force and Navy.
  • This program aims to transition high-Mach capability into operational military environments, with further flight tests planned for 2026 and 2027 to expand performance and support future service evaluations.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Hermeus, an unmanned aerospace defence firm, said last week it has completed the first supersonic flight of its unmanned Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 aircraft. According to the company, the aircraft reached Mach 1.21 on its third test flight.

The flight took place out of Spaceport America over White Sands Missile Range airspace. Two days later, Hermeus announced a $159 million contract modification with the Defense Innovation Unit, bringing the total contract ceiling to $219 million for high-Mach flight and high-speed payload release demonstrations with the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

“This program is about moving high-Mach capability out of the lab and into an operationally relevant environment,” Hermeus CEO and co-founder AJ Piplica said. “By delivering flight-ready aircraft and demonstrating payload release at speed, we will prove this technology can create a decisive military advantage on a timeline that matters. Our focus is on providing the Air Force and Navy with the validated data they need to transition these platforms into the future force.”

Powered by a Pratt & Whitney F100 engine, the Quarterhorse Mk 2.1 is the first of three F-16-scale supersonic aircraft in Hermeus’ current development plan. The company said follow-on aircraft, Quarterhorse Mk 2.2 and Mk 2.3, are being developed to expand the aircraft’s performance envelope.

Under the DIU agreement, Hermeus expects to conduct flight tests in 2026 and 2027 focused on sustained high-speed operations and payload release. The company said data from the campaign will be used to support future service evaluations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.