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CubCrafters Rolls Out Rotax 916 iS Software Upgrade

The FADEC update is available immediately for eligible CubCrafters models.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
CubCrafters Announces Rotax 916 iS Software Upgrade
Luke Czepiela flying the Carbon Cub UL in Red Bull livery. [Courtesy: CubCrafters]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • CubCrafters has released a $1,500 software-only FADEC upgrade, available immediately, for eligible aircraft powered by the Rotax 916 iS engine.
  • Developed with pilot Luke Czepiela and RS Flight Systems, the upgrade is designed to improve acceleration, climb, cruise speed, deceleration, and energy management without requiring hardware changes.
  • The update aims to make the aircraft feel more responsive and enjoyable to fly, having been evaluated with both Hartzell and MT propeller options.
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CubCrafters announced a software-only FADEC upgrade on Tuesday for eligible aircraft powered by the Rotax 916 iS engine. The company said the upgrade was developed with pilot Luke Czepiela and RS Flight Systems. According to the Yakima, Washington-based company, the update is available immediately and is priced at $1,500.

The company said the upgrade is intended to improve acceleration, climb performance, cruise speed, deceleration and energy management without requiring hardware changes. CubCrafters said the software has been evaluated on aircraft equipped with both Hartzell and MT propeller options. Owners are directed to contact customer support for eligibility, scheduling and installation details.

“The Rotax 916 iS is already an incredible engine, but we saw opportunities to further optimize how it delivers power throughout the flight envelope,” Czepiela said. “The goal wasn’t simply to increase performance on paper. We wanted to make the aircraft feel more responsive and enjoyable to fly. Whether you’re accelerating for takeoff, climbing into the mountains, cruising cross-country, or setting up for a short-field landing, pilots will notice the difference.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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