Avidyne SkyTrax 3000 Adds Dual-Band ADS-B In for Part 25 Aircraft

Avidyne has announced the SkyTrax 3000, a dual-band ADS-B In system developed to expand surveillance capabilities in Part 25 aircraft without major avionics modifications. The TSO-certified equipment integrates traffic and weather data with TCAS II and existing cockpit displays. According to Avidyne President Fabrice Kunzi, the system provides “a complete traffic picture based on TCAS surveillance as well as 1090MHz and UAT ADS-B In,” and offers enhanced alerting performance at lower altitudes along with reduced nuisance alerts.

The SkyTrax 3000 receives ADS-B messages from both 1090MHz and 978MHz frequencies, allowing it to identify all compliant aircraft without relying solely on ground-based rebroadcast systems. It also integrates TIS-B uplinks for monitoring aircraft that do not transmit ADS-B Out and provides aural advisories—a feature originating from the FAA’s ADS-B Based Traffic Alerting (ATAS) program. The ATAS function uses improved data to issue more specific alerts, intended to assist flight crews in visually locating nearby traffic and maintaining situational awareness during terminal operations, according to the company.

Certified under TSO-C166b, TSO-C157b, TSO-C154d, and TSO-C195b, the SkyTrax 3000 supports antenna diversity and is designed to accommodate future ADS-B In applications including SURF, FIM and CAVS.

The initial supplemental type certificate is planned for Hawker 800XP/850XP/900XP models, with additional certifications under discussion. The system is designed for integration with existing TCAS II equipment to provide operators with expanded surveillance and traffic awareness capabilities.