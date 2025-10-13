Aviation News Company News

Avidyne SkyTrax 3000 Adds Dual-Band ADS-B In for Part 25 Aircraft

New SkyTrax 3000 ADS-B In system integrates ATAS alerting and weather data with existing TCAS II equipment.

Matt Ryan
Avidyne SkyTrax 3000
[Credit: Avidyne]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Avidyne has launched the SkyTrax 3000, a TSO-certified, dual-band ADS-B In system to enhance surveillance capabilities in Part 25 aircraft with minimal modifications.
  • The system integrates 1090MHz and 978MHz ADS-B In data with TCAS II and TIS-B uplinks, providing a complete traffic picture, enhanced aural alerts, and reduced nuisance alerts.
  • It is designed for integration with existing cockpit displays and TCAS II equipment, with initial certification planned for Hawker 800XP/850XP/900XP models and support for future ADS-B In applications.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Avidyne has announced the SkyTrax 3000, a dual-band ADS-B In system developed to expand surveillance capabilities in Part 25 aircraft without major avionics modifications. The TSO-certified equipment integrates traffic and weather data with TCAS II and existing cockpit displays. According to Avidyne President Fabrice Kunzi, the system provides “a complete traffic picture based on TCAS surveillance as well as 1090MHz and UAT ADS-B In,” and offers enhanced alerting performance at lower altitudes along with reduced nuisance alerts.

The SkyTrax 3000 receives ADS-B messages from both 1090MHz and 978MHz frequencies, allowing it to identify all compliant aircraft without relying solely on ground-based rebroadcast systems. It also integrates TIS-B uplinks for monitoring aircraft that do not transmit ADS-B Out and provides aural advisories—a feature originating from the FAA’s ADS-B Based Traffic Alerting (ATAS) program. The ATAS function uses improved data to issue more specific alerts, intended to assist flight crews in visually locating nearby traffic and maintaining situational awareness during terminal operations, according to the company.

Certified under TSO-C166b, TSO-C157b, TSO-C154d, and TSO-C195b, the SkyTrax 3000 supports antenna diversity and is designed to accommodate future ADS-B In applications including SURF, FIM and CAVS. 

The initial supplemental type certificate is planned for Hawker 800XP/850XP/900XP models, with additional certifications under discussion. The system is designed for integration with existing TCAS II equipment to provide operators with expanded surveillance and traffic awareness capabilities.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE