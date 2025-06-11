B757 Charter Operator Sues NY Airport over Access Issues

Miami Beach-based Private Jet Services Group (PJS) announced this week it is filing a federal lawsuit alleging discriminatory denial of access at Westchester County Airport (KHPN) in New York. The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York, accuses the county and the airport executive director April Gasparri of “unlawful and discriminatory denial of access to HPN for Boeing 757-200 charter flights operated on behalf of PJS.” The charter company noted that Delta Air Lines uses HPN with “nearly identical” Boeing 757-200s on charter flights for MSG Sports, including the National Basketball Association’s New York Knicks and National Hockey League’s New York Rangers. Those Delta flights occurred during the “same time period as flights for PJS were denied,” according to the PJS announcement.

Along with claims that HPN officials implemented ad hoc restrictions without public notice or justification, including an undocumented policy that selectively limited the number of Boeing 757-200 aircraft permitted on the ground per day, PJS said, “The lawsuit highlights broader concerns about transparency, fairness, and equitable access at a publicly funded airport. PJS is seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to prevent further arbitrary and discriminatory treatment and to restore fair access to the airport.