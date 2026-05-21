Aviation News

Oklahoma Approves Five-Year Airport Construction Plan

The $520 million program includes runway, terminal and hangar projects across the state.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Oklahoma Approves Five-Year Airport Construction Plan
[Credit: Digital Storm | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Oklahoma aviation officials approved a $520 million, five-year construction program to fund 176 airport projects across the state from June 2026 to May 2031.
  • The program includes 99 projects specifically aimed at supporting aviation-related business development, alongside general infrastructure upgrades.
  • This initiative seeks to build a world-class aviation network capable of supporting next-generation commercial aircraft and pioneering aerospace industry operations, driving state economic growth, funded by federal, state, and local money.
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Oklahoma aviation officials approved a $520 million airport construction program Wednesday that will fund infrastructure work across the state over the next five years. The plan, which runs from June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2031, involves 176 airport projects, including 99 aimed at supporting aviation-related business development.

“This plan represents a bold, pro-growth vision for Oklahoma and continues our leap into the global aerospace economy,” Grayson Ardies, Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics executive director, said. “We’re not just maintaining runways; we’re building a world-class network capable of supporting next-generation commercial aircraft and pioneering aerospace industry operations to drive our state’s economy for decades.”

Projects listed in the Oklahoma program include new hangar construction at Tulsa International Airport, Chickasha Municipal Airport and Infinity One Oklahoma Spaceport, formerly Clinton-Sherman Airport. Tulsa’s planned maintenance, repair and overhaul hangar is expected to accommodate aircraft up to the size of a Boeing 767.

The program also includes new terminal buildings at Ponca City Regional Airport, Watonga Municipal Airport and Guthrie-Edmond Regional Airport, along with runway and taxiway work at Chandler Regional Airport, Shawnee Regional Airport and William R. Pogue Municipal Airport in Sand Springs. The department said the work will be funded through a combination of federal, state and local money.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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