‘Big Beautiful Bill’s’ Air Traffic Control Overhaul Advances

Funding valued at $12.5 billion is included in President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” for a number of air traffic control and aviation-related technological and infrastructure initiatives. The Senate passed its version of the bill in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But some lawmakers have expressed concern with aspects of the package related to building a new Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC). The bill includes $1.9 billion to build the ARTCC, but one provision of that budget item states that at least three current ARTCCs must be “divested and integrated” into the new facility. Additionally, $100 million is allocated to establish the ARTCC Realignment and Consolidation Effort, where at least 10 ARTCCs would be “closed or consolidated to facilitate recapitalization of ARTCC facilities” operated by the FAA.

This consolidation effort is one of the major aviation amendments from the original House bill, one that could give many state representatives pause. Potential closures would disrupt jobs across a number of districts. Representatives in these districts might be less apt to vote to pass the bill knowing constituents’ jobs are about to be slashed. Currently, 22 ARTCCs are in operation across the country. Which centers are on the chopping block remains unclear.

The sprawling domestic legislation allocates the $12.5 billion for technological and infrastructural upgrades to the nation’s air traffic control system. First passed by the House of Representatives, the bill now returns to the lower chamber where members will vote on the changes made by the Senate before sending it to the president’s desk for signature. Republicans in the house, holding a razor-thin majority, are hoping for a swift passage.

Included in the Senate-passed package is $7.75 billion to telecommunications infrastructure and radar system upgrades, $1 billion for bolstering terminal radar approach control (TRACON) facilities, and $500 million for runway safety and surveillance technologies, among other initiatives. Funding will be provided fully upfront and prioritization of which projects will take precedence will be left to the discretion of the FAA. The bill also reduces the tax credit for using Sustainable Aviation fuel (SAF) from $1.75 per gallon to $1.

As part of the up-front funding, the FAA is required to report specific expenditures to Congress 180 days after the bill’s final passage and every 90 days after that.

On X.com, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy implored Congress to send the bill to the president’s desk. In the post he defended the bill, saying that if not passed, the department will “do nothing” on the air traffic control front.

His support is a backtrack of previous comments where he expressed it would require additional funding in order to implement the needed overhauls to air traffic control.

Duffy said at a press conference in May when asked about the bill, “I’m having conversations with [Congress] at a private level about what I think it could be. The $12.5 billion that we have in the House bill; it’s going to be more than that.”

Aviation industry advocates such as the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) have lauded the legislation for the steps taken to revitalize air traffic control. “We thank the Senate for recognizing with this initial funding that a safe and efficient national airspace requires a robust, resilient ATC system that bolsters our nation’s global aviation leadership,” NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen said in a statement.