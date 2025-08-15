Bodycam Footage Shows Pilot’s Arrest

Airport police in Savannah, Georgia, have released bodycam footage from a January arrest of a Southwest Airlines pilot who is accused of trying to fly while under the influence of alcohol.

The footage shows Captain David Allsop arriving at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport around 6 a.m. and making his way through security. After Allsop was through security, a TSA agent can be heard in the recording calling a superior, saying that they smelled alcohol on the pilot’s breath and asking if law enforcement was around to conduct a check.

A pair of officers removed Allsop, who was then going through his pre-flight checks, from the 737 and asked him when was the last time he had something to drink. Allsop responded that he had a few light beers “like 10 hours ago.” When one of the officers asked Allsop if he would be willing to take a field sobriety test, he declined, saying there was no need.

Allsop then returns to the cockpit to retrieve something to show the officers. Once he steps in front of the second officer, who had until that point not been in close proximity to Allsop, the officer’s eyes get wide, presumably because of the strong smell of alcohol, and signals to his partner that Allsop’s chances of taking off are effectively zero.

The pilot is shown later on in the footage, eventually submitting to a field sobriety test, failing two of the three administered.

The officers ask Allsop if he would be willing to have his blood drawn in order to confirm his blood-alcohol level, but he declines.

“Even if I gave you blood, nothing would change,” Allsop said.

Employees from Southwest requested that Allsop be released into their custody so that the airline could conduct its own sobriety tests and investigation.

Allsop was subsequently let go by Southwest and in July, the FAA revoked his certificate.