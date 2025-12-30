Pentagon Awards Boeing Contract For F-15 Aircraft For Israel

Boeing received an $8.6 billion contract to produce F-15IA fighter jets for Israel as part of a foreign military sales agreement, according to a Pentagon announcement Monday. The award follows a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. The contract covers the design, integration, testing and delivery of 25 aircraft, with an option for 25 more.

“The contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force,” the Pentagon said.

The United States remains Israel’s largest provider of military hardware and equipment through long-standing defense cooperation and arms sales agreements.

Work under the contract will take place in St. Louis and should finish by Dec. 31, 2035, Reuters reported.