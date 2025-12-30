Aviation News

Pentagon Awards Boeing Contract For F-15 Aircraft For Israel

Agreement includes production of up to 50 fighter jets through 2035.

Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
[Credit: U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.]
Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing was awarded an $8.6 billion contract to produce 25 F-15IA fighter jets for Israel, with an option for 25 additional aircraft.
  • This agreement is part of a U.S. foreign military sales deal, underscoring the United States' role as Israel's leading provider of military hardware.
  • The contract includes design, integration, testing, and delivery, with work to be completed in St. Louis by December 31, 2035.
Boeing received an $8.6 billion contract to produce F-15IA fighter jets for Israel as part of a foreign military sales agreement, according to a Pentagon announcement Monday. The award follows a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. The contract covers the design, integration, testing and delivery of 25 aircraft, with an option for 25 more.

“The contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force,” the Pentagon said.

The United States remains Israel’s largest provider of military hardware and equipment through long-standing defense cooperation and arms sales agreements.

Work under the contract will take place in St. Louis and should finish by Dec. 31, 2035, Reuters reported. 

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

