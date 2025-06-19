Boeing Hints at Restarting C-17 Production

Boeing could be preparing to darken the skies with fresh production of the mammoth C-17 Globemaster III. Ten years after the Long Beach, California factory quit building C-17s with the 279th airframe, Boeing has revealed it is negotiating with at least one customer for orders that would restart the assembly line.

According to an article published by online military news source The War Zone, Boeing’s aptly named v-p and general manager of global services-government services, Turbo Sjogren confirmed at the Paris Air Show that “early infancy” talks were underway with an unnamed country. “It is a very extraordinary effort to do,” he told Shephard Defense at the show, but the interest is “reflective of the utility of the aircraft.”

The C-17 is capable of carrying 100,000 pounds of cargo on 4,500-nautical-mile missions. It is famous for its short-field capability with heavy loads, including an Abrams tank, and can operate to and from unimproved runways as short as 3,500 feet and 90 feet wide.

Besides the U.S. Air Force, C-17 operators include Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The War Zone reports that Japan is considering acquiring a C-17, but it is expected that any sale would involve transferring one of 222 existing USAF aircraft.