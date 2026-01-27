Boeing Posts Q4 Profit on Asset Sale, Higher Deliveries

Boeing reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $23.9 billion, up 57% from a year earlier, as commercial deliveries rose to 160 aircraft, according to results released Tuesday. The company posted net earnings of $8.2 billion for the quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, and reported operating cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Boeing said earnings reflected a $9.6 billion gain tied to the close of its Digital Aviation Solutions transaction, which included the sale of Jeppesen ForeFlight to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

For the full year, Boeing reported revenue of $89.5 billion and 600 commercial deliveries, its highest annual delivery total since 2018, Boeing said. Total backlog rose to a record $682 billion, including more than 6,100 commercial airplanes, the company said. Boeing also noted that its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems in December was intended to support “safety, quality, and production stability.”

“We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead,” Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said. “We completed the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems and the sale of portions of the Digital Aviation Solutions business and remain focused on promoting stable operations, completing our development programs, rebuilding trust with our stakeholders, and fully restoring Boeing to the iconic company we all know it can be.”