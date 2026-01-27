Aviation News Company News

Boeing Posts Q4 Profit on Asset Sale, Higher Deliveries

Jeppesen ForeFlight sale and higher deliveries bolster Boeing Q4 results.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
MAX 10 Clears New FAA Testing Milestone
[Credit: Boeing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing reported strong Q4 2025 financial results with $23.9 billion in revenue and $8.2 billion in net earnings, significantly boosted by a $9.6 billion gain from the sale of its Digital Aviation Solutions business.
  • For the full year, the company achieved its highest commercial deliveries since 2018 (600 aircraft) and a record total backlog of $682 billion.
  • Boeing acquired Spirit AeroSystems in December to support "safety, quality, and production stability," with its CEO noting significant recovery progress in 2025 and a commitment to rebuilding trust.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Boeing reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $23.9 billion, up 57% from a year earlier, as commercial deliveries rose to 160 aircraft, according to results released Tuesday. The company posted net earnings of $8.2 billion for the quarter, compared with a loss a year earlier, and reported operating cash flow of $1.3 billion.

Boeing said earnings reflected a $9.6 billion gain tied to the close of its Digital Aviation Solutions transaction, which included the sale of Jeppesen ForeFlight to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

For the full year, Boeing reported revenue of $89.5 billion and 600 commercial deliveries, its highest annual delivery total since 2018, Boeing said. Total backlog rose to a record $682 billion, including more than 6,100 commercial airplanes, the company said. Boeing also noted that its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems in December was intended to support “safety, quality, and production stability.”

“We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead,” Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said. “We completed the acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems and the sale of portions of the Digital Aviation Solutions business and remain focused on promoting stable operations, completing our development programs, rebuilding trust with our stakeholders, and fully restoring Boeing to the iconic company we all know it can be.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE