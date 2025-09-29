Boeing Reaches $50K Deal in Whistleblower Case

Boeing has agreed to pay at least $50,000 to settle a wrongful death suit brought by the family of John Barnett, a former quality control manager and whistleblower who died by suicide in March 2024 while participating in a deposition.

Barnett, 62, had worked for Boeing for 32 years before retiring in 2017. Following his departure, he publicly raised safety and quality concerns about Boeing’s 787 production practices.

His death occurred on March 9, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina, during a break in his deposition in litigation tied to his whistleblower case. Authorities ruled the death a suicide by firearm.

Under the terms of the settlement filing, $20,000 of the $50,000 is designated for legal fees and costs, with the remainder to be disbursed to the plaintiff.

In a public statement, Boeing said it “denies and continues to deny that any act or omission on its part contributed to Mr. Barnett’s injury or death.” The company added it was “saddened by Mr. Barnett’s death and extend[s] our condolences to his family” and noted it had previously acted to review issues Barnett raised.

A federal judge in Charleston must still approve the settlement.