Aviation News

Bomb Threat Holds Up Frontier Flight in Atlanta

FBI says there is no continuing threat after passenger’s verbal bomb-threat.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bomb Threat Holds Up Frontier Flight in Atlanta
[Credit: Seth R | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Frontier Airlines flight arriving in Atlanta was diverted to a remote location after a passenger made a verbal bomb threat while the aircraft was taxiing.
  • Authorities determined the bomb threat was non-credible, and all passengers deplaned safely without reported injuries.
  • The FBI is leading the investigation into the incident, assuring the public there is no continuing threat.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 arriving from Columbus, Ohio, was moved to a remote location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after a passenger made a verbal bomb threat while the aircraft was taxiing to the gate. Frontier Flight 2539 landed at about 5 p.m. local time before authorities directed the aircraft away from the terminal. Passengers later deplaned via air stairs and were transported by bus to the terminal after the threat was determined to be non-credible.

The FBI is leading the bomb threat investigation, with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.

“The FBI can assure the traveling public there is no continuing threat related to this incident,” the bureau said.

It also said agents and local police were conducting interviews and that the FBI would consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia on whether federal charges will be filed. Atlanta police characterized the event as involving an unruly passenger and said it was not being treated as a hijacking.

Airport officials said operations continued normally afterward, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the passenger or confirmed arrest information at that time.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.