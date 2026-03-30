Bomb Threat Holds Up Frontier Flight in Atlanta

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 arriving from Columbus, Ohio, was moved to a remote location at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday after a passenger made a verbal bomb threat while the aircraft was taxiing to the gate. Frontier Flight 2539 landed at about 5 p.m. local time before authorities directed the aircraft away from the terminal. Passengers later deplaned via air stairs and were transported by bus to the terminal after the threat was determined to be non-credible.

The FBI is leading the bomb threat investigation, with assistance from the Atlanta Police Department.

“The FBI can assure the traveling public there is no continuing threat related to this incident,” the bureau said.

It also said agents and local police were conducting interviews and that the FBI would consult with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia on whether federal charges will be filed. Atlanta police characterized the event as involving an unruly passenger and said it was not being treated as a hijacking.

Airport officials said operations continued normally afterward, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the passenger or confirmed arrest information at that time.