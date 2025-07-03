Bomb Threats Temporarily Disrupt Operations At Canadian Airports

Several major Canadian airports experienced disruptions early Thursday morning following bomb threats prompting temporary evacuations and security sweeps.

According to Nav Canada, the threats impacted operations at six major airports: Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Calgary. As a precaution, the control tower at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) was evacuated and thoroughly searched by Richmond RCMP with the aid of police dogs. No threat was found, and officials later confirmed the report was a false alarm with no risk to public safety.

In Montreal and Ottawa, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration implemented brief ground stops, which were lifted around 7:40 a.m. Operations gradually resumed shortly after. Toronto Pearson Airport remained unaffected and continued normal operations throughout the incident.

The bomb threats come just days after staffing shortages caused significant delays at Vancouver International Airport over the Canada Day long weekend, with more than 200 flights delayed and 23 canceled, according to The Vancouver Sun.

In response to growing demands and recent staffing challenges, Nav Canada says it is actively expanding its workforce. Since September 2023, the organization has added over 450 employees—including 230 air traffic controllers—and currently has more than 500 individuals in training nationwide.