Bombardier Combines Sales, Service In One Deal

Bombardier has inked a deal with an undisclosed customer that uses a model often used in military aircraft procurement. The business jet manufacturer has a firm deal for 50 aircraft and as part of the deal will service those aircraft. If the customer also takes the option to buy an additional 70 aircraft, the combined airframe and maintenance package will amount to more than $4 billion. The mix of aircraft was not revealed “This significant order underscores the competitive advantage Bombardier’s full scope of products and services brings to customers throughout the entire aircraft lifecycle, from design to delivery, then throughout the in-service journey,” said Bombardier CEO Éric Martel.

At last October’s NBAA/BACE convention in Las Vegas, Bombardier announced that it was pouring investment into its service network. In this week’s announcement the company said it believes the deal is a “first-of-a-kind service agreement between an OEM and operator.” The news release suggests the deal is with a new entity in the business jet industry. “The customer has elected to remain anonymous prior to unveiling their offering in the marketplace,” the release said.