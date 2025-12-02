Aviation News

Britten-Norman BN2T-4S Islander Gains Canadian Approval

Certification opens path for Islander operations in remote Canadian regions.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

[Credit: Britten-Norman]
Key Takeaways:

  • Britten-Norman's BN2T-4S Islander, a turboprop utility aircraft, has received Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) type certification.
  • This new Canadian approval complements existing certifications from the UK CAA, EASA, and FAA.
  • The certification opens access to markets where operators require aircraft suited for short-field performance and year-round regional service, especially in remote and coastal regions.
  • New production slots and refurbished pre-owned models of the BN2T-4S Islander, which serves various roles including transport and special missions, are now available.
UK aircraft manufacturer Britten-Norman announced Tuesday that it received Transport Canada Civil Aviation type certification for its BN2T-4S Islander. The aircraft is the turboprop version of the company’s long-running utility aircraft. TCCA Type Certificate A-92 covers the Rolls-Royce Model 250–powered variant with a maximum takeoff weight of 8,925 pounds. The certification adds to existing authorizations already in place with the UK CAA, EASA and FAA.

According to Britten-Norman, the approval provides access to markets where operators depend on aircraft suited for short-field performance and year-round regional service. The company said new production slots for the BN2T-4S are available, as well as refurbished pre-owned models now undergoing work at its UK maintenance facility. The Islander series is offered in multiple configurations, including commuter transport, medevac, maritime patrol, surveillance and other special mission roles.

“Achieving type certification for any aircraft requires extensive technical work and close collaboration with regulators,” said Mark Shipp, technical director and head of design. 

Chief Operating Officer Richard Milne said the BN2T-4S is intended for operators in remote and coastal regions, noting that the certification supports the company’s presence “in key global markets.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

