Business Aviation

Dassault Falcon 10X Completes First Flight

The 2-hour, 30-minute flight marks the start of the aircraft’s flight test program.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Dassault Falcon 10X Completes First Flight
[Credit: Dassault Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Dassault Aviation's Falcon 10X successfully completed its maiden flight from Bordeaux-Mérignac, France, kicking off its flight test campaign.
  • The initial flight lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes, evaluating handling qualities and aircraft systems at altitudes up to 40,000 feet and speeds reaching Mach 0.82.
  • Dassault's Chairman and CEO, Eric Trappier, hailed the inaugural flight as a significant milestone, reflecting the dedication of their teams and partners.
  • Two additional Falcon 10X test aircraft are anticipated, with one nearing completion and another to be used for full interior, systems, and reliability testing.
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Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 10X made its first flight Friday from Bordeaux-Mérignac, France, kicking off the aircraft’s flight test campaign. Test pilot Sébastien Dupont de Dinechin, along with Fabrice Dougnac, departed runway 23 at 11:10 a.m. local time and returned at 1:40 p.m. after a 2-hour, 30-minute flight.

The crew evaluated handling qualities and aircraft systems at 15,000 feet before retracting the landing gear and movable surfaces, climbing to 40,000 feet and accelerating to Mach 0.82.

“This inaugural flight is another milestone for Dassault,” Dassault Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said. “It is a reflection of the dedication and high skill of our engineering, production, and flight teams, and also the quality of our global network of partners. All of us are excited to see this day as we launch into a new phase for the 10X.”

The first 10X test aircraft is expected to be followed by two additional aircraft in the program. According to Dassault, the second aircraft is nearing completion, while the third is being fitted with a full interior and will be used primarily for systems, cabin function and reliability testing.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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