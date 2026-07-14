Embraer Launches Phenom 300EV With Emergency Autoland

Embraer announced the Phenom 300EV on Tuesday as the latest version of its single-pilot light business jet. The manufacturer said the “EV” designation stands for “Evolution.” Initial deliveries are expected in 2028.

Expanded Safety Systems

The Phenom 300EV will include Garmin Emergency Autoland, which can activate automatically or manually following pilot incapacitation and complete an automated landing. Embraer said the Phenom 300EV will be the largest business jet equipped with the system. The aircraft will also receive autobrake for takeoffs and landings.

A new Embraer-developed electronic controller will manage the aircraft’s rudder-by-wire system and other electronically controlled functions. The Garmin G3000 Prodigy Touch flight deck will add 3D taxiway routing, runway-occupancy alerts, synthetic-vision guidance, FANS 1/A+, RNP AR 0.3 capability and an inertial reference system. Existing systems include autothrottle, Emergency Descent Mode and Embraer’s Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System.

Range And Cabin Updates

Embraer lists the Phenom 300EV’s maximum range at 2,055 nautical miles under NBAA IFR reserve conditions, an increase from the Phenom 300E’s published five-passenger range of 2,010 nautical miles. An increase in maximum zero-fuel weight will provide approximately 430 pounds of additional payload capacity. The aircraft will retain a maximum speed of Mach 0.80 and will use lithium-ion batteries, LED taxi lights and LED landing lights.

The cabin will offer factory-installed Gogo Galileo low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity. Starlink will be available later as an aftermarket installation under a supplemental type certificate. Other changes include a vacuum lavatory, improved temperature controls, an air-ionization system and a redesigned refreshment center. The aircraft will retain a maximum cabin altitude of 6,600 feet.