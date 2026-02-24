Embraer Unveils Updated Praetor 600E, 500E

Embraer announced the Praetor 600E and Praetor 500E on Tuesday as the first major update to its business jet family. Both models have redesigned cabins, new seating and an updated cabin management system. The 600E introduces an optional 42-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display, referred to as the Smart Window, which can be used for video conferencing, streaming and exterior camera views. Deliveries for new orders are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2029.

The new cabin management system allows passengers to control lighting, temperature, audio and video functions through multiple interfaces, including a mobile app. Bluetooth audio and wireless charging are included, while voice command capability and RGB lighting are available as options. Seating in both aircraft has been re-engineered with adjustable cushion firmness, dual lumbar support and an electric-assist release for seat movement. The company also said the galley on the Praetor 600E and the refreshment center on the 500E have been modified to increase storage capacity for longer missions.

“In 2018, we introduced the Praetor family—named to embody their mission of ‘leading the way’—and we delivered on that promise, setting a new benchmark with the most advanced midsize and super-midsize jets ever built,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “We are proud to unveil the Praetor 600E and Praetor 500E, elevating the private flight experience with smarter, more intuitive jets designed for the next generation of private travelers.”

Both aircraft continue to feature full fly-by-wire flight controls with active turbulence reduction, along with Embraer’s Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System. The Praetor 600E is powered by two Honeywell HTF7500E engines and is listed with a range of 4,018 nautical miles with four passengers and NBAA IFR reserves, while the 500E is listed at 3,340 nautical miles under the same conditions.