Business Aviation

Business Aviation Fuel Use Draws New Scrutiny In Europe

The proposal centers on private jet restrictions, but adds to the broader policy discussion around aviation fuel use and sustainability.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Business Aviation Fuel Use Draws New Scrutiny In Europe
[Credit: Thanhliemnguyen | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • European lawmakers have proposed temporary restrictions on non-essential private jet flights due to high fuel prices, shortages, and concerns over social inequality amidst rising energy costs for citizens.
  • The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) opposes these proposed limits, stating that business aviation accounts for a minority of flights and fuel consumption, is vital for regional connectivity and essential services, and that restrictions could undermine freedom of movement within the EU Single Market.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Several European lawmakers asked regulators last week to consider temporary restrictions on nonessential private jet flights during a period of higher fuel prices and reported jet fuel shortages. The proposal places business aviation fuel consumption back in the policy discussion as governments continue weighing energy security measures against aviation access.

“While millions of people are wondering how they will afford their commute, private jets continue to take off as if nothing is happening,” Austrian MEP Lena Schilling said, according to Euronews. “This shows exactly who is expected to pay for this crisis and who is not.”

The lawmakers proposed limiting private jet use during the energy crunch to flights such as emergencies, medical needs and critical government functions, while also calling for restrictions on certain arrivals and refueling from outside the EU.

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) responded in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Sustainable Transport and Tourism Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, saying business aviation accounts for about 7% of total flights in Europe and represents a minority share of aviation fuel consumption. EBAA also said proposed limits on a specific category of transport could raise questions involving freedom of movement and the EU Single Market.

“Targeting business aviation through a lens of social inequality alone is a simplistic approach that ignores the technical and economic realities of European aviation,” said Róman Kok, EBAA’s director of public affairs and communications. “Our sector is not merely a niche for travel; it is a driver of innovation and a critical link for regional connectivity and essential services across the continent.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.