Business Aviation Fuel Use Draws New Scrutiny In Europe

Several European lawmakers asked regulators last week to consider temporary restrictions on nonessential private jet flights during a period of higher fuel prices and reported jet fuel shortages. The proposal places business aviation fuel consumption back in the policy discussion as governments continue weighing energy security measures against aviation access.

“While millions of people are wondering how they will afford their commute, private jets continue to take off as if nothing is happening,” Austrian MEP Lena Schilling said, according to Euronews. “This shows exactly who is expected to pay for this crisis and who is not.”

The lawmakers proposed limiting private jet use during the energy crunch to flights such as emergencies, medical needs and critical government functions, while also calling for restrictions on certain arrivals and refueling from outside the EU.

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) responded in a letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Sustainable Transport and Tourism Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, saying business aviation accounts for about 7% of total flights in Europe and represents a minority share of aviation fuel consumption. EBAA also said proposed limits on a specific category of transport could raise questions involving freedom of movement and the EU Single Market.

“Targeting business aviation through a lens of social inequality alone is a simplistic approach that ignores the technical and economic realities of European aviation,” said Róman Kok, EBAA’s director of public affairs and communications. “Our sector is not merely a niche for travel; it is a driver of innovation and a critical link for regional connectivity and essential services across the continent.”