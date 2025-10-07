Pardoned Nikola Founder Takes Helm at SyberJet

SyberJet Aircraft has appointed Trevor Milton as chief executive officer to lead development of the new SJ36 light jet, the company announced Tuesday. According to a video Milton posted to LinkedIn Tuesday, he is also a member of the investment group that purchased the company in 2024.

The company said its anticipated nine-seat, single-pilot aircraft is expected to be the fastest light jet ever certified at Mach 0.88, builds on SyberJet’s SJ30 platform and is targeting certification in 2032.

“Our job now is to take that foundation and push beyond every limit—speed, range, altitude, comfort, and avionics,” Milton said in the announcement.

He added that aerodynamic testing has shown the design could reach Mach 0.95, though certification will target Mach 0.88.

Milton previously served as the founder and former executive chairman of electric truck maker Nikola Corp. In 2022, he was convicted of securities and wire fraud on charges of misleading investors regarding the company’s technology.

Although originally sentenced in 2023 to four years in prison, Milton was pardoned by President Donald Trump in early 2025.

Following the pardon, Milton released a YouTube documentary titled Conviction or Conspiracy – The Trevor Milton Saga, which he said was intended to “set the record straight.”