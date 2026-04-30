Praetor 600E Receives Triple Certification

Embraer announced Thursday that its Praetor 600E has received certification from Brazil’s ANAC, the FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, clearing the aircraft for operations under all three agencies. The updated super-midsize jet was introduced in February with the Praetor 500E as the first evolution of Embraer’s Praetor line.

“Achieving triple certification from ANAC, FAA, and EASA is an important milestone for the Praetor 600E,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “Since announcing the aircraft in February, new customer sales and market feedback have been exceptionally strong. This triple certification is a clear validation of Embraer’s engineering excellence and accelerates our path to entry into service for customers worldwide.”

According to Embraer, the Praetor 600E has a range of 4,018 nautical miles with four passengers and NBAA IFR reserves, enabling nonstop trips between city pairs including London-New York and São Paulo-Miami. The aircraft is also equipped with a redesigned cabin, Embraer’s fly-by-wire system with active turbulence reduction, enhanced vision and the company’s Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System. An optional 42-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, called the Smart Window, can be configured for video conferencing, streaming and exterior camera views.

The Praetor 500E, which was introduced alongside the 600E in February, is expected to receive ANAC, FAA and EASA certification by the end of 2026. Embraer says deliveries for new orders of both models are planned to begin in 2029.