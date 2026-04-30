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Praetor 600E Receives Triple Certification

The updated super-midsize jet was unveiled in February alongside the Praetor 500E.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Praetor 600E Receives Triple Certification
[Credit: Embraer]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Embraer Praetor 600E has achieved triple certification from Brazil’s ANAC, the FAA, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, enabling its operation under all three agencies globally.
  • This updated super-midsize jet, introduced in February, offers a 4,018 nautical mile range and advanced features including a redesigned cabin, fly-by-wire system with active turbulence reduction, and an optional 42-inch 4K OLED Smart Window.
  • The Praetor 500E, introduced alongside the 600E, is anticipated to receive its triple certification by the end of 2026, with deliveries for new orders of both models planned to commence in 2029.
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Embraer announced Thursday that its Praetor 600E has received certification from Brazil’s ANAC, the FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, clearing the aircraft for operations under all three agencies. The updated super-midsize jet was introduced in February with the Praetor 500E as the first evolution of Embraer’s Praetor line.

“Achieving triple certification from ANAC, FAA, and EASA is an important milestone for the Praetor 600E,” said Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “Since announcing the aircraft in February, new customer sales and market feedback have been exceptionally strong. This triple certification is a clear validation of Embraer’s engineering excellence and accelerates our path to entry into service for customers worldwide.”

According to Embraer, the Praetor 600E has a range of 4,018 nautical miles with four passengers and NBAA IFR reserves, enabling nonstop trips between city pairs including London-New York and São Paulo-Miami. The aircraft is also equipped with a redesigned cabin, Embraer’s fly-by-wire system with active turbulence reduction, enhanced vision and the company’s Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System. An optional 42-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, called the Smart Window, can be configured for video conferencing, streaming and exterior camera views.

The Praetor 500E, which was introduced alongside the 600E in February, is expected to receive ANAC, FAA and EASA certification by the end of 2026. Embraer says deliveries for new orders of both models are planned to begin in 2029.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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