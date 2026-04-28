Business Aviation

Business Aircraft Market Holds Steady In Q1 2026

Deal activity rises as inventory constraints continue shaping market.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Business Aircraft Market Holds Steady In Q1 2026
Credit: frank_peters | Shutterstock
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The business aircraft market remained steady in Q1 2026, with transaction volumes up year-over-year to 333 deals, completed significantly faster than the industry average.
  • Demand continues to outpace a limited supply, particularly for newer and well-maintained aircraft, keeping values firm.
  • Despite broad buyer interest, ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties are leading to more measured buyer approaches and a prevailing tone of "measured confidence" for mid-2026.
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The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) reported that the business aircraft market remained steady through the first quarter of 2026, with continued demand and limited supply influencing transactions. According to the association’s latest market report, dealers closed 333 transactions during the quarter, up from 316 in the same period last year. The report also noted that transactions were completed in an average of 150 days over the past six months, compared to an industry average of 212 days.

Inventory stayed tight across most categories of aircraft, although this was especially the case with newer and particularly well-maintained models. Demand was geographically broad, but the report noted that respondents indicated some buyers are displaying more measured approaches to their decisions than in the recent past. It suggests that trend is linked to ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties. It also noted a shift from late 2025’s higher volumes toward more moderate activity, despite year-over-year gains.

“The prevailing tone across respondents is one of measured confidence,” said John Odegard, chair of IADA and co-founder and partner of 5X5 Trading. “The business aviation market remains fundamentally healthy, demand continues to outpace supply, values are holding firm, and buyer interest remains broad. However, a growing undercurrent of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty is tempering enthusiasm somewhat heading into mid-2026.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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