U.S. Repositions 10 Stealth Fighters Amid Rising Caribbean Tensions

The U.S. is sending 10 F-35 stealth fighters to Puerto Rico in a move the Pentagon says will strengthen operations against drug cartels in the Caribbean. According to Reuters, the aircraft will arrive next week as part of a wider military campaign launched after Tuesday’s strike on a speedboat in the southern Caribbean that officials said killed 11 suspected Venezuelan traffickers.

“What will stop them is when you blow them up,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in remarks reported by the Guardian following a meeting in Mexico City. He added that similar operations “will happen again.”

The announcement follows what the Department of Defense described as a “highly provocative move” on Thursday, when two Venezuelan fighter jets flew near the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer operating in international waters. CBS News reported that the aircraft were F-16s and that officials called the action a “show of force.”

The Pentagon confirmed the flyover in a statement on X, cautioning that the “cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere” with U.S. counter-narcotics operations.

President Nicolás Maduro has denied U.S. accusations of cartel ties and described the growing U.S. naval presence as a “criminal and bloody threat.” Venezuelan state media said the government has activated the country’s militia and increased coastal patrols with drones and warships.

The Trump administration last month doubled its reward to $50 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News the buildup would continue.

“We’ve got assets in the air, assets in the water, assets on ships, because this is a deadly serious mission for us, and it won’t stop with just this strike.”