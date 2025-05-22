Cessna 550 Crashes In San Diego Neighborhood

A Cessna 550 jet crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego in the early hours Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local officials reported that the aircraft struck several homes and vehicles in a military housing community approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. Multiple houses caught fire, and jet fuel was scattered across the surrounding streets.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft took off from Teterboro Airport, near New York City, late Wednesday night, made a brief stop in Wichita, Kansas, and then continued on to San Diego. The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. amid reports of dense fog in the area.

The FAA confirmed six people were aboard the jet. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), now leading the investigation with FAA support, said the number of fatalities remains unconfirmed but noted there are not believed to be any survivors.

Among the victims was Dave Shapiro, co-founder of Sound Talent Group, according to a statement from the company. The FAA identified Shapiro as the plane’s owner and confirmed he held a valid pilot’s license.

The NTSB is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash.