Charity Airlifts Donkeys From Gaza

An Israeli non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue of neglected animals has been conducting rescue flights out of Gaza for donkeys displaced by the war between Israel and Hamas.

Typically an animal shelter for the rehabilitation of abused and suffering animals, Starting Over Sanctuary has transitioned a portion of its efforts to directing flights sending donkeys to protected sanctuaries in Europe.

The flights take off from Gaza with around 40 to 50 donkeys, where they arrive at Liège airport in Belgium. Liège is used as a transit point, where the donkeys are then airlifted to southern France and then transitioned to sanctuary facilities.

On July 29, the group conducted its tenth flight out of Gaza, transporting 50 donkeys out of the war-stricken area. In May, Starting Over ran flights rescuing 58 donkeys that were then dispersed to three separate sanctuaries, as well as a number of them being sent to private homes.

While the organization insists the flights and rescues are done on a humanitarian basis and only extended to animals in critical condition, Palestinian officials have described the flights as exploitative, stating that the donkeys are crucial for daily life and survival in Gaza.

A spokesperson for Liège airport insisted the airport plays a neutral role in the flights, stating that most of the donkeys arrive in poor health and remain at the airport for less than 24 hours.

Liège airport is one of Europe’s largest hubs for transporting livestock, with around 7,000 passing through the airport each year.

Starting Over is continuing to raise money for future rescue flights on their website.